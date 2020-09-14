Classic Stage Reaffirms Commitment to Producing Assassins Whenever Theaters Reopen

Classic Stage Company has reaffirmed its commitment to producing Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Assassins, which was shut down in rehearsals due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Directed by John Doyle, Assassins was scheduled to begin performances on April 2 and was nearly sold out when theaters closed on March 12. The theater plans to resume production on the musical "as soon as theaters can reopen safely."

Assassins was scheduled to star Adam Chanler-Berat (John Hinckley Jr.), Eddie Cooper (the Proprietor), Tavi Gevinson (Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme), Tony nominee Andy Grotelueschen (Samuel Byck), Judy Kuhn (Sara Jane Moore), Steven Pasquale (John Wilkes Booth), Tony nominee Ethan Slater (Lee Harvey Oswald/Balladeer), Tony nominee Will Swenson (Charles Guiteau), Wesley Taylor (Giuseppe Zangara), and three-time Tony nominee Brandon Uranowitz (Leon Czolgosz). Brad Giovanine, Bianca Horn, Whit K. Lee, Rob Morrison, Zell Steele Morrow, and Katrina Yaukey rounded out the ensemble.

This fall, Classic Stage will continue is Classic Conversations series, with guests including Tonya Pinkins, Timothy Douglas, and Hilton Als. It will also continue its podcast series, releasing a new episode monthly.