The Goodman’s centennial season continues with Holiday, a new work by the late Tony Award-winning and Pulitzer Prize finalist playwright Richard Greenberg, based on Philip Barry’s classic play that inspired the film starring Cary Grant and Katharine Hepburn. Tony Award winner Robert Falls directs the play, running January 31-March 1, with an opening night set for February 9, in the Albert Theatre.

The cast features Rammel Chan as Walter, Christiana Clark as Nikka Washburn, Alejandra Escalante as Laura Cram, Jessie Fisher as Susan Feld, Bryce Gangel as Linda Seton, Molly Griggs as Julia Seton, Erik Hellman as Seton Cram, Jordan Lage as Edward Seton, Luigi Sottile as Johnny Case, and Wesley Taylor as Ned Seton.

Understudies are Taylor Marie Blim, Theo Gyra, Tiffany Renee Johnson, Dina Monk, Ron E. Rains, Kyle Ringley, Hannah Ruwe, and Thomas B. Tran.

The creative team includes set designer Walt Spangler, composer and sound designer Richard Woodbury, costume designer Kaye Voyce, and lighting designer Amith Chandrashaker.