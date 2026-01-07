TheaterMania Logo white orange
Michael Shaw Fisher's The Amazing Sex Life of Rabbits Will Premiere Off-Broadway

The play is part of the SoHo Playhouse International Fringe Encore Series.

Linda Buchwald

| Off-Broadway |

January 7, 2026

Richardson Cisneros-Jones

The Amazing Sex Life of Rabbits, written and directed by Drama Critics Award winner Michael Shaw Fisher, will have its off-Broadway premiere as part of the SoHo Playhouse International Fringe Encore Series, following a run at the Hollywood Fringe Festival. The play runs March 2-28.

In The Amazing Sex Life of Rabbits, a mysterious dinner between two couples unexpectedly erupts into a 21st-century class war.

The cast includes Richardson Cisneros-Jones as Carson, Rebecca Larsen as Danielle, Leigh Wulff as Elise, and Schoen Hodges as Bobby.

