Michael Shaw Fisher's The Amazing Sex Life of Rabbits Will Premiere Off-Broadway

The play is part of the SoHo Playhouse International Fringe Encore Series.

The Amazing Sex Life of Rabbits, written and directed by Drama Critics Award winner Michael Shaw Fisher, will have its off-Broadway premiere as part of the SoHo Playhouse International Fringe Encore Series, following a run at the Hollywood Fringe Festival. The play runs March 2-28.

In The Amazing Sex Life of Rabbits, a mysterious dinner between two couples unexpectedly erupts into a 21st-century class war.

The cast includes Richardson Cisneros-Jones as Carson, Rebecca Larsen as Danielle, Leigh Wulff as Elise, and Schoen Hodges as Bobby.