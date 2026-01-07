The Great Gatsby North American Tour Announces Full Cast

Producers Chunsoo Shin, OD Company, and NETworks Presentations have announced full casting for the North American tour of the musical The Great Gatsby, currently running on Broadway at the Broadway Theatre. The tour will begin performances in Baltimore at the Hippodrome Theatre on January 31 before continuing on to Louisville, Dallas, Houston, and more cities.

Click here for a schedule of tour stops.

Joining previously announced cast members Jake David Smith as Jay Gatsby and Senzel Ahmady as Daisy Buchanan are Joshua Grosso as Nick Carraway, Leanne Robinson as Jordan Baker, Lila Coogan as Myrtle Wilson, Will Branner as Tom Buchanan, Tally Sessions as George Wilson, and Edward Staudenmayer as Meyer Wolfsheim.

The ensemble includes D’Marreon Alexander, William Bishop, Justin Scott Brown, Kyle Caress, Valeria Ceballos, Anna Gassett, Joann Gilliam, Rosie Granito, Josiah Hicks, Nina Michael Howland, Tyler Johnson-Campion, Kurt Kemper, Joi D. McCoy, Charlotte McKinley, Macy McKown, Tim Quartier, Alli Sutton, Dee Tomasetta, Ryan Vogt, and Shai Yammanee.

Based on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s novel about eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan, the musical features music and lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen and a book by Jonathan Larson Grant winner Kait Kerrigan. Directed by Marc Bruni and choreographed by Dominique Kelley, The Great Gatsby opened on Broadway in April 2024.

The creative team includes features scenic and projection designer Paul Tate dePoo III, Tony Award-winning costume designer Linda Cho, lighting designer Cory Pattak, sound designer Brian Ronan, and hair and wig designers Charles G. LaPointe and Rachael Geier. Arrangements and music supervision are by Jason Howland, orchestrations are by Howland and Kim Scharnberg, and additional arrangements are by music supervisor Daniel Edmonds. The tour conductor is Charlie Alterman.