Jake David Smith and Senzel Ahmady to Lead Great Gatsby North American Tour

The North American tour of The Great Gatsby will star Jake David Smith (Between the Lines, Frozen national tour) as Jay Gatsby, and Senzel Ahmady (Daisy in the original Seoul production of The Great Gatsby, Aladdin national tour) as Daisy Buchanan. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

The production will launch in Baltimore at the Hippodrome Theatre on January 31, before continuing on to cities including Dallas, Chicago, Washington, DC, and Boston, and having a 5-week engagement in Toronto.

Featuring music and lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland (Paradise Square) and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square) and a book by Jonathan Larson Grant winner Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones), The Great Gatsby is based on the novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, set in the Roaring Twenties, about eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. The musical is directed by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and choreographed by Dominique Kelley (Dancing With the Stars).

The Great Gatsby features Drama Desk Award-winning scenic and projection design by Paul Tate de Poo III, Tony Award-winning costume design by Linda Cho, sound design by Tony Award winner Brian Ronan, lighting design by Cory Pattak, and hair and wig design by Drama Desk Award winner Charles G. LaPointe and Rachael Geier. Arrangements and music supervision are by Jason Howland and orchestrations are by Howland and Kim Scharnberg.

Click here for a complete list of tour stops scheduled so far (more cities will be announced shortly).