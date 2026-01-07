Christina Kirk, Norbert Leo Butz, Michael Park to Star in Julia Child Bio-Play The Recipe

Christina Kirk and Norbert Leo Butz will star in Clauda Shear’s The Recipe, a new biographical play about renowned television chef Julia Child.

Directed by Lisa Peterson and based on Bob Spitz’s Desire, the drama runs February 10-March 22. Kirk will play Julia and Butz will play Paul.

They’re joined by Jill Abramovitz as Simca and others, Rami Margron as Madame Brassard and others, Michael Park as McWilliams and others, Ariel Shafir as Tom and others, and Saisha Talwar as Louise and others. Rounding out the company are Germainne Lebron, Torkan Omari, and Kenneth Ray, Jason Heil, Amanda Naughton, Drew Springer-Miller, and Jim Stanek.

The creative team includes David Neumann (choreography), Rachel Hauck (sets), Linda Cho (costumes), Ben Stanton (lighting), and André Pluess (sound and music).

The Recipe follows Child’s early life, from Pasadena to New York to Paris to international fame.