Christy Altomare, Derek Klena, Jenn Colella Set for Songs for a New World Concert

An all-star Broadway cast will take the stage in a one-night concert of Jason Robert Brown's Songs for a New World, taking place Thursday, August 26, at Radial Park at Halletts Point in Queens, New York. The concert is presented by New City Music Theater, the new name for Cleveland Musical Theatre.

The company (and a preview of their songs) includes Jenn Colella (performing "She Cries"), Christy Altomare and Derek Klena (performing "I'd Give It All for You"), Shereen Pimentel ("Christmas Lullaby"), CIara René ("I'm Not Afraid of Anything"), Bonnie Milligan ("Surabaya-Santa"), and Kyle Taylor Parker ("King of the World"). Complete casting is still to be announced.

Originally conceived and directed by Daisy Prince, Songs for a New World was the first produced work of three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown. This powerful collection of songs examines life, love, and the choices ordinary people make when faced with extraordinary moments. From the deck of a 1492 Spanish sailing ship to the ledge of a Fifth Avenue high-rise, these characters face new worlds that follow the unique challenges they encounter.

Click here for more information and tickets.