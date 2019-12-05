Lauren Yee's Cambodian Rock Band Announces Casting

Casting has been announced for the New York premiere of Lauren Yee's Cambodian Rock Band. Directed by Chay Yew and featuring songs by Dengue Fever, the Signature Theatre production will play February 4, 2020-March 8, 2020, with opening night set for February 24 in the Irene Diamond Stage at the Pershing Square Signature Center.

The cast will include Francis Jue as Duch, Abraham Kim as Rom, Jane Lui as Pou, Joe Ngo as Chum, Courtney Reed as Neary/Sothea, and Moses Villarama as Ted/Leng.

Cambodian Rock Band is described as follows: "This darkly funny, electric new play with music tells the story of a Khmer Rouge survivor returning to Cambodia for the first time in thirty years, as his daughter prepares to prosecute one of Cambodia's most infamous war criminals. Backed by a live band playing contemporary Dengue Fever hits and classic Cambodian oldies, this thrilling story toggles back and forth in time as father and daughter face the music of the past. Directed by Chay Yew, the New York premiere of this intimate rock epic about family secrets is set against a dark chapter of Cambodian history."

The creative team for features Takeshi Kata (set design), Linda Cho (costume design), David Weiner (lighting design), Mikhail Fiksel (sound design), Luke Norby (projection design), Matt MacNelly (music supervision), and Unkle Dave's Fight-House (fight director).

Talkbacks with members of the cast and creative team for this production will also take place following the performances on Thursday, February 13; Thursday, February 27; and Thursday, March 5.

On Sunday, February 9 at 6:30pm, Signature Theatre will host an Asian American night. This night will be dedicated to audience members of Asian descent, to celebrate the New York Premiere of Cambodian Rock Band. There will be a preshow chat with playwright Lauren Yee, as well as a postshow happy hour.