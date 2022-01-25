Off-Broadway's Assassins Cancels Remaining Performances

Classic Stage Company has announced that it has canceled all remaining performances of its production of Assassins. The production was scheduled to conclude its run on January 30.

According to its website, "All remaining performances of Assassins have been cancelled due to breakthrough positive COVID-19 tests within the company. All ticket holders will be refunded.''

The star-studded production of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's musical featured Adam Chanler-Berat as John Hinckley Jr.; Eddie Cooper as The Proprietor; Tavi Gevinson as Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme; Tony nominee Andy Grotelueschen as Samuel Byck; four-time Tony nominee Judy Kuhn as Sara Jane Moore; Steven Pasquale as John Wilkes Booth; Tony nominee Ethan Slater as Lee Harvey Oswald/The Balladeer; Tony nominee Will Swenson as Charles Guiteau; Wesley Taylor as Giuseppe Zangara; three-time Tony nominee Brandon Uranowitz as Leon Czolgosz; and Brad Giovanine, Bianca Horn, Whit K. Lee, Rob Morrison, and Katrina Yaukey as members of the ensemble.

The creative team included John Doyle (direction and set Design), Ann Hould-Ward (costume design), Jane Cox and Tess James (lighting design), Matt Stine (sound design), Steve Channon (projection design), Charles G. LaPointe (wig design), Greg Jarrett (music supervisor and orchestrations), Telsey + Company (casting), Bernita Robinson (production stage manager), and Hollace Jeffords (assistant stage manager).

Patrons with question may send emails to [email protected]