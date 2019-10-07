Andrew Lloyd Webber Visits Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation

Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber went to see Gerard Alessandrini's Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation on October 6. The new version of the show opens at the Triad on October 16.

Cast member Aline Mayagoitia, Andrew Lloyd Webber, cast member Jenny Lee Stern, with producer David Zippel.

(© Emma Settlemyre)

Cast members Immanuel Houston, Aline Mayagoitia, Chris Collins-Pisano (Elf), Jenny Lee Stern (Rocky), and Joshua Turchin (A Christmas Story) join Fred Barton on piano.

The new Forbidden Broadway features sketches about Hadestown, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, The Ferryman, Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, What the Constitution Means to Me, Dear Evan Hansen, and more, as well as parodies of Broadway vets Ben Platt, Santino Fontana, Billy Porter, Alex Brightman, André de Shields, Bette Midler, and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The Tony-winning Forbidden Broadway was last seen in New York in 2014. In the ensuing years, Alessandrini created the acclaimed Hamilton parody Spamilton, which ran off-Broadway and toured.