Eva Noblezada Returning to The Great Gatsby on Broadway; Husband Reeve Carney Will Join Her

On the heels of starring together in Cabaret in the West End, married actors Eva Noblezada and Reeve Carney will star together on Broadway in The Great Gatsby beginning Monday, March 30.

Noblezada rejoins the company of Gatsby on Thursday, February 5, reuniting with original costar Jeremy Jordan, who will take his final bow on Saturday, March 7. Carney joins the company on March 30.

Aisha Jackson, who currently plays Daisy, ends her run on February 1. Ryan McCartan will play Jay Gatsby February 5-9 and March 8-29.

This will be Carney and Noblezada’s third production together, following Cabaret and Hadestown.

Based on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s 1925 novel about eccentric self-made millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan, The Great Gatsby features music and lyrics by Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen and a book by Kait Kerrigan. Marc Bruni directs, with choreography by Dominique Kelley.