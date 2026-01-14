J. Harrison Ghee, Joshua Colley, and More Will Join Hadestown on Broadway

Hadestown will welcome a new principal cast to Broadway on Tuesday, March 3 at the Walter Kerr Theatre.

Joining the company are Joshua Colley as Orpheus, Gary Dourdan as Hades, Tony winner J. Harrison Ghee as Hermes, Grammy winner Gaby Moreno as Persephone, and Jordan Tyson as Eurydice.

Now in its seventh year on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre, Hadestown by Anaïs Mitchell and directed by Rachel Chavkin follows two intertwining love stories—young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice and King Hades and his wife Persephone.

Hadestown‘s current stars Morgan Dudley as Eurydice, Kurt Elling as Hermes, Allison Russell as Persephone, Paulo Szot as Hades, and Jack Wolfe as Orpheus will all play their last performance on Sunday, March 1.

They cast also includes Jessie Shelton, Kay Trinidad, and Brit West as the Fates, and Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Jeffrey Cornelius, Sydney Parra, and Alex Puette as the chorus of Workers. Swings are Sojourner Brown, Brandon Cameron, Ayla Ciccone-Burton, KC Dela Cruz, Tara Jackson, Max Kumangai, Gregory Treco, and Tanner Ray Wilson.