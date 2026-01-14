Beth Leavel, Matt Doyle, Marissa Jaret Winokur, and Kevin Chamberlin Will Star in When Playwrights Kill

Adam Heller and Tomás Matos round out the cast of Matthew Lombardo’s new comedy.

Tony Award winners Beth Leavel, Matt Doyle, and Marissa Jaret Winokur will star alongside Kevin Chamberlin, Adam Heller, and Tomás Matos in the world premiere of When Playwrights Kill at the Huntington Theatre in Boston.

The backstage comedy by Matthew Lombardo and directed by Noah Himmelstein will run April 3-18.

In When Playwrights Kill, Jack Hawkins (Doyle) is a playwright on the verge of Broadway glory, but he is forced to hire Brooke Remington (Leavel), a notoriously difficult diva who derails his play’s out-of-town tryout in Boston.

Chamberlin plays director Oliver Kendall Walker, Heller plays down-on-his-luck producer Freddie Carlton, Winokur plays production stage manager Liz Jennings, and Matos plays felon/prompter Tobias Deschanel.

Lombardo is also the author of the play Tea at Five, a Broadway-bound revival of which was shelved following a Boston tryout that ended with the producers firing Faye Dunaway. Hmm.