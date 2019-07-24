Faye Dunaway Fired From Broadway Hopeful Tea at Five After Boston Tryout

A planned Broadway production of Matthew Lombardo's Tea at Five, starring Academy Award winner Faye Dunaway, has been canceled following a recent Boston engagement, with Dunaway fired by the show's producers.

According to published reports, producers Ben Feldman and Scott Beck, announced the termination of their relationship with Dunaway without any further explanation. The production was announced last winter.

Lombardo's 2002 solo show explores the life of actor Katharine Hepburn. He subsequently reworked for the new production, which was directed at the Huntington Theatre Company by John Tillinger. The producers are planning to bring the drama to the West End with a new actor playing Hepburn.