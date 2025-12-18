Laura Sohn, Shannon Tyo, and More Will Star in Jesa, Presented by Ma-Yi and the Public

The cast also includes Tina Chilip and Christine Heesun Hwang.

Ma-Yi Theater Company and the Public Theater will present the world premiere of Jesa, written by Jeena Yi.

Directed by Mei Ann Teo, the play will run at the Public Theater’s Shiva Theater from March 10-April 5, with an official opening on March 20.

Featuring an all-female and gender-expansive-identifying AAPI cast and creative team, Jesa is a new play that explodes the idea of the “perfect family gathering.” When four estranged Korean American sisters reunite in Orange County to perform their father’s Jesa—a traditional ritual honoring the dead—old wounds erupt, secrets surface, and ghosts (literal and emotional) refuse to stay buried.

The cast includes Tina Chilip (Twelfth Night), Christine Heesun Hwang (Suffs), Laura Sohn (The Blacklist), and Lortel and Obie winner Shannon Tyo (The Chinese Lady).

The production features scenic design by You-Shin Chen, costume design by Mel Ng, lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, and sound design by Hao Bai.