Full Cast Announced for Jimmy Smits and Wanda De Jesús-Led All My Sons

Berkeley Repertory Theatre announced the full cast and creative team for Arthur Miller’s All My Sons, running February 20-March 29.

As previously announced, the production stars Emmy Award winner Jimmy Smits as Joe Keller and real-life partner Wanda De Jesús as Kate Keller. Berkeley Rep associate artistic director David Mendizábal (Mexodus) directs the production through a lens of race, ethnicity, and class, maintaining the original text.

Joining the cast are Alejandro Hernandez as Chris Keller, MaYaa Boateng as Ann Deever, Cassidy Brown as Dr. Jim Bayliss, Brady Morales-Woolery as Frank Lubey, Regina Morones as Lydia Lubey, Brandon Gill as George Deever, and Elissa Beth Stebbins as Sue Bayliss. Bert will be played by both Osiezhe Gregory and Danyel Lacey.

The creative team includes scenic designer Anna Louizos, costume designer Toni-Leslie James, lighting designer Russell H. Champa, and sound designer Fan Zhang.