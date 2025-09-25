TheaterMania Logo white orange
Theater News

Jimmy Smits and Wanda De Jesús to Star in All My Sons at Berkeley Rep

The real-life couple will reunite onstage in Arthur Miller’s play.

Linda Buchwald

Linda Buchwald

| California |

September 25, 2025

Wanda De Jesús and Jimmy Smits (Photo courtesy of Berkeley Repertory Theatre)
Wanda De Jesús and Jimmy Smits
(Photo courtesy of Berkeley Repertory Theatre)

Berkeley Repertory Theatre (Berkeley Rep) has announced that Golden Globe and Emmy Award winner Jimmy Smits (NYPD Blue, In the Heights) and real-life partner Wanda De Jesús (Death and the Maiden, Cuba and His Teddy Bear) will reunite onstage in Arthur Miller’s All My Sons, running at Berkeley Rep’s Roda Theatre, February 20-March 29.

Berkeley Rep’s associate artistic director David Mendizábal reexamines Miller’s play centered on a family whose hard-won success is shaken by a father’s fateful decision through a lens of race, ethnicity, and class.

Additional casting and the full creative team will be announced at a later date.

Tagged in this Story

Latest Reviews

See all

Theater News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theater and shows by signing up for TheaterMania's newsletter today!

Latest Videos

Screenshot 2025 09 24 124541

Watch the Final Wicked: For Good Trailer

The movie will be released on November 21.