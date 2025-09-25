Jimmy Smits and Wanda De Jesús to Star in All My Sons at Berkeley Rep

The real-life couple will reunite onstage in Arthur Miller’s play.

Berkeley Repertory Theatre (Berkeley Rep) has announced that Golden Globe and Emmy Award winner Jimmy Smits (NYPD Blue, In the Heights) and real-life partner Wanda De Jesús (Death and the Maiden, Cuba and His Teddy Bear) will reunite onstage in Arthur Miller’s All My Sons, running at Berkeley Rep’s Roda Theatre, February 20-March 29.

Berkeley Rep’s associate artistic director David Mendizábal reexamines Miller’s play centered on a family whose hard-won success is shaken by a father’s fateful decision through a lens of race, ethnicity, and class.

Additional casting and the full creative team will be announced at a later date.