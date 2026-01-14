Jonathan Bailey and Ariana Grande to Star in Sunday in the Park With George in London

After playing Fiyero and Glinda in the Wicked movies, actors Jonathan Bailey and Ariana Grande will reunite, this time on stage, for a revival of Sunday in the Park With George at London’s Barbican Theatre in the summer of 2027.

Marianne Elliott, who directed Bailey in his breakout performance as Jamie in the gender-swapped Company West End revival, stages the Stephen Sondheim-James Lapine classic. Bailey will play Georges and Grande will play Dot. Tom Scutt will design the production.

Sunday in the Park with George — inspired by Georges Seurat’s painting A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte — debuted off-Broadway at Playwrights Horizons in 1983, and transferred to Broadway’s Booth Theatre in 1984.

The musical won the 1985 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and was nominated for 10 Tony Awards The musical was later revived on Broadway in 2008 and 2017, and has received three West End productions.