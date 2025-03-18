Zora Howard's New Play Bust Announces Cast at Goodman Theatre

Goodman Theatre announced casting for the comedic drama, Bust, written by Pulitzer Prize finalist playwright Zora Howard’s (Stew) and directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz (The Skin of Our Teeth). It is co-produced with Atlanta’s Alliance Theatre and produced in association with Sonia Friedman Productions, Khaliah Neal, and Thomas Swayne.

A finalist for the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize, Bust runs April 19-May 18, with an opening night on April 28.

In Bust, Retta and Reggie are enjoying their usual evening on the porch when a longtime neighbor is pulled over by the police just before turning into his driveway. Everything goes as expected, until the unexpected happens.

The cast features Mark Bedard (The Gilded Age) as Tomlin/Jack, Cecil Blutcher (The Hot Wing King) as Trent, Renika Williams-Blutcher (P-Valley) as Krystal, Caroline Stefanie Clay (The Little Foxes) as Retta, Bernard Gilbert (The Chi) as Zeke, Caitlin Hargraves as Ms. Pinto, Jorge Luna (Zero Day) as Ramirez, Victoria Omoregie as Paige, Keith Randolph Smith (Malcolm X) as Mr. Woods, Ray Anthony Thomas (American Fiction) as Reggie, and Ivan Cecil Walks as Boobie. Understudies include Jodi Gage, Cory Hardin, Gabrielle Lott-Rogers, Vernon Mina, Patrick Newson, Jr., Joseph Primes, and Jazzy Rush.

The creative team includes set designer Matthew Saunders, costume designer Dominique Fawn Hill, lighting designer Yi Zhao, sound designer Mikaal Sulaiman, ethnomusicologist DJ Reborn, special effects designer Jeremy Chernick, and fight choreographer Rocio Mendez.