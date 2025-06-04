Will Ferrell's Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga in Development as a Stage Musical

Alex Timbers is attached to direct this stage production.

A musical version of the 2020 comedy Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga is in development from writers Will Ferrell and Harper Steele.

Written by Ferrell, Steele, and Anthony King (Beetlejuice), the musical will have a score by Savan Kotecha and direction by Alex Timbers.

The 2020 Netflix film starred Ferrell alongside Rachel McAdams and tells the story of aspiring Icelandic musicians Lars Erickssong and Sigrit Ericksdottir as they are given the chance to represent their country at the world’s most famous song competition.

The film’s original song “Husavik (My Hometown),” written by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus, and Rickard Göransson, was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2020.

Details about the production are still forthcoming.