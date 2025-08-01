V's Dear Everything Musical Will Play Los Angeles, Miami, and Salt Lake City

V is the writer formerly known as Eve Ensler.

Following a concert at Terminal 5 earlier this year, the new musical Dear Everything will play additional engagements in Miami Beach, Los Angeles, and Salt Lake City this fall.

Dear Everything tells the story of adults focused on surviving the now as youth hold a fierce eye on the future. Directed by Diane Paulus, it has a book by V, formerly known as Eve Ensler, songs by Justin Tranter, Caroline Pennell, and Eren Cannata, and contributions from Idina Menzel.

Dear Everything, formerly known as Wild, premiered as a concert production at American Repertory Theater in 2021. The tour is presented by V-Day, in association with American Repertory Theater.

The cast of Dear Everything includes Crystal Monee Hall, YDE, Paravi, Luke Ferrari, Michael Williams, Brittany Campbell, Javier Muñoz, and Terence Archie.

On September 28 at the Miami Beach Bandshell, the narrator will be played by V (formerly Eve Ensler). On October 3 in Salt Lake City at the Union Events Center, the narrator will be played by activist Terry Tempest Williams. The narrator for September 30 in Los Angeles at the El Rey Theater will be confirmed at a later date.