Vape! The Grease Parody Announces Off-Broadway Run

Vape opens after a two-and-a-half year legal battle that ended with the musical being protected as a parody.

Linda Buchwald

| Off-Broadway |

October 6, 2025

Jack Plotnick and Seth Rudetsky
(© David Gordon)

Vape! The Grease Parody will run off-Broadway October 30-January 4, with an official opening on November 3, at Theater 555. The musical is by Catie Hogan and Sketchworks Comedy, with lyrics and additional book by Billy Recce (A Musical About Star Wars, FIVE: The Musical Parody) and Danny Salles (The Middle, Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List).

A spoof of the 1971 musical Grease, Vape! is directed by Jack Plotnick (Disaster!) and choreographed by Ashley Marinelli (Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical). Music supervision and arrangements are by Lena Gabrielle. Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley Jackson serve as creative consultants.

After originally premiering in Atlanta in 2018, Vape! was scheduled to premiere in NYC in August 2019, but the rights holders of Grease served Sketchworks Comedy a cease-and-desist letter, claiming Vape! violated their copyright. As a result, Sketchworks Comedy filed a lawsuit against Grease, believing that they were protected under fair use law, which they won after a two-and-a-half year legal battle.

Casting and additional creative team will be announced in the coming weeks.

