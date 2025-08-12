Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) Set for Broadway Bow This Fall

The show was a hit in London and at ART over the summer.

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) will begin Broadway previews at the Longacre Theatre on November 1, with an opening night set for November 20.

Following runs in Boston and London’s West End, the musical is written and composed by Jim Barne and Kit Buchan, and directed and choreographed by Tim Jackson.

Sam Tutty and Christiani Pitts will reprise their roles as Dougal and Robin from the American Repertory Theater staging earlier this year.

A Spotify “Fans First” presale begins today for listeners of the show’s cast album, with general on-sale from 10am on August 13. All seats for eight selected previews during the first two weeks will be priced at $88 or under if purchased by August 20.

The creative team includes scenic and costume design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting by Jack Knowles, sound by Tony Gayle, orchestrations by Lux Pyramid and music supervision by Nick Finlow. The musical is produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum, Tim Johanson, Glass Half Full Productions and Jamie Wilson Productions.

Two Strangers was first staged at the Kiln Theatre in 2023 before transferring to the West End in 2024, where it picked up a glowing five star WhatsOnStage review. Its North American premiere took place at the American Repertory Theater from May to July. The piece was originally titled The Season and developed through the Stiles and Drewe MTI Mentorship Award.

Following a record-breaking 10-week run at the Kiln Theatre in north London, the piece transferred to the Criterion Theatre, where it opened last spring, led by Dujonna Gift and Tutty.