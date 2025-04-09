The show was first seen in the UK, and now crosses the Atlantic.

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) has announced casting for the show’s North American premiere at American Repertory Theatre.

Directed by Tim Jackson, written by Jim Barne and Kit Buchan, and designed by Soutra Gilmour, it tells the story of Dougal and Robin – the former a young naive Brit who travels over to New York for his father’s second wedding – where he encounters Robin, the sister of the bride. The north American run at ART in Massachusetts will start on 20 May.

Set to appear for the new season will be Sam Tutty, who also appeared in the London runs, as well as Christiani Pitts (King Kong, A Bronx Tale) as Robin.

The creative team includes lighting designer Jack Knowles, sound designers Tony Gayle and Cody Spencer, orchestrator Lux Pyramid, hair, makeup, and wig designer Earon Chew Nealey, music supervisor Nick Finlow, and music director Jeffrey Campos.

Following a record-breaking ten-week run at the Kiln Theatre in north London, the piece transferred to the Criterion Theatre, where it opened last spring, led by Dujonna Gift and Tutty.

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) replaces the previously announced Passing Strange, which has been canceled due to elevated production costs. Previews begin May 20, opening is May 30, and the run is scheduled to conclude on June 29.