The musical is about two strangers…who carry a cake across New York.

The hit West End musical Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) will come to the United States, playing American Repertory Theatre in Cambridge beginning May 20.

Directed and choreographed by Tim Jackson, written by Jim Barne and Kit Buchan, and designed by Soutra Gilmour, it tells the story of Dougal and Robin – the former a young naive Brit who travels over to New York for his father’s second wedding – where he encounters Robin, the sister of the bride.

Following a record-breaking ten-week run at the Kiln Theatre in north London, the piece transferred to the Criterion Theatre, where it opened last spring, led by Dujonna Gift and Sam Tutty. Casting for the Massachusetts production has not yet been announced.

The production has lighting design by Jack Knowles, sound design by Tony Gayle, music supervision by Nick Finlow, and orchestrations by Lux Pyramid.

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) replaces the previously announced Passing Strange, which has been canceled due to elevated production costs.

Opening is May 30, and the run is scheduled to conclude on June 29.