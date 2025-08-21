Thomas Doherty Will Be Little Shop of Horrors' Next Seymour

Doherty is known for roles in Disney’s Descendants franchise and Gossip Girl.

Thomas Doherty (Descendants 2 and 3) will make his New York stage debut as Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors off-Broadway, beginning September 5 at the Westside Theatre.

He will star opposite Emmy Award-nominated actor Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’s Tale), who started performances earlier this month as Audrey.

Doherty’s other television credits include HBO’s Gossip Girl reboot, Tell Me Lies, Tina Fey’s Girls5Eva, Hulu’s High Fidelity, and HBO’s Catherine The Great.

Also in the current cast are Drama Desk nominee Jeremy Kushnier (Footloose) as Dr. Orin Scrivello DDS, Tony Award nominee Reg Rogers (Merrily We Roll Along) as Mushnik, Major Attaway as the Voice of Audrey II, Hailey Thomas as Ronnette, Savannah Lee Birdsong as Crystal, and Morgan Ashley Bryant as Chiffon, as well as Weston Chandler Long, Teddy Yudain, Mecca Hicks, Aveena Sawyer, Jeff Sears, Christopher Swan, David Colston Corris, Bryan Fenkart, Alloria Frayser, Jonothon Lyons, Noel MacNeal, Chani Maisonet, Johnny Newcomb, Jon Riddleberger, and Christine Wanda.

Featuring a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast), and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies), Little Shop of Horrors first premiered off-Broadway in 1982. The current production directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening) started performances at Westside Theatre in September 2019.

The creative team also includes scenic designer Julian Crouch, lighting designer Bradley King, costume designer Tom Broecker, sound designer Jessica Paz, puppet designer Nicholas Mahon, hair and makeup designer Tommy Kurzman, and music supervisor, orchestrator, and arranger Will Van Dyke. Original puppet design is by Martin P. Robinson and puppets are by Monkey Boys Productions.