The Pitt's Patrick Ball to Lead Hamlet at Mark Taper Forum

Robert O’Hara will direct the production later this spring.

David Gordon

David Gordon

| Los Angeles |

April 9, 2025

Patrick Ball in the Max series The Pitt
(© Warrick Page/Max)

The Pitt star Patrick Ball will headline a new production of Shakespeare’s Hamlet from director Robert O’Hara.

A presentation of Center Theatre Group, it will run Ma 28-July 6 at the Mark Taper Forum.

Ball, who plays Dr. Frank Langdon on the Max hit The Pitt, is set to take on the title role. He’ll be joined in this “Hitchcockian noir take on Hamlet” by Coral Peña as Ophelia, Jakeem Powell as Horatio, Ariel Shafir as Claudius, Gina Torres as Gertrude, Ty Molbak as Laertes and Rosencrantz, Ramiz Monsef as Polonius, James T. Alfred as Head Attendant, Joe Chrest as Fortinbras, FIdel Gomez as Gravedigger, Jamie Lincoln Smith as First Player, and Daniel Zuhlke as Guildenstern.

The creative team of Hamlet includes dramaturg and associate director Nicholas Polonio, set designer Clint Ramos, costume designer Dede Ayite, lighting designer Lap Chi Chu, projection designer Yee Eun Nam, sound designer and composer Lindsay Jones, and hair, wig, and makeup designer J. Jared Janas.

