The Pitt's Patrick Ball to Lead Hamlet at Mark Taper Forum

Robert O’Hara will direct the production later this spring.

The Pitt star Patrick Ball will headline a new production of Shakespeare’s Hamlet from director Robert O’Hara.

A presentation of Center Theatre Group, it will run Ma 28-July 6 at the Mark Taper Forum.

Ball, who plays Dr. Frank Langdon on the Max hit The Pitt, is set to take on the title role. He’ll be joined in this “Hitchcockian noir take on Hamlet” by Coral Peña as Ophelia, Jakeem Powell as Horatio, Ariel Shafir as Claudius, Gina Torres as Gertrude, Ty Molbak as Laertes and Rosencrantz, Ramiz Monsef as Polonius, James T. Alfred as Head Attendant, Joe Chrest as Fortinbras, FIdel Gomez as Gravedigger, Jamie Lincoln Smith as First Player, and Daniel Zuhlke as Guildenstern.