Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! and Ebenezer Scrooge’s BIG San Diego Christmas Show will both start performances in November.

The Old Globe will celebrate the holidays with two San Diego yuletide traditions: the annual production of Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! and the return of Dickens’s comedic send-up Ebenezer Scrooge’s BIG San Diego Christmas Show.

The 28th annual holiday production of The Grinch features Andrew Polec in the title role for the fifth time. Featuring a book and lyrics by Timothy Mason and music by Mel Marvin based on the classic Dr. Seuss book., Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! was originally conceived and directed by Jack O’Brien, with additional lyrics by Theodor S. Geisel, additional music by Albert Hague, and original choreography by John DeLuca. The Grinch will run November 5-December 31, with an official opening night on November 9.

Based on A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens, the Scrooge parody Ebenezer Scrooge’s BIG San Diego Christmas Show is set in San Diego and is written by Gordon Greenberg (The Heart of Rock & Roll) and Steve Rosen (The Other Josh Cohen). Scrooge will run November 21-December 28, with an official opening night on November 25.

The full cast and creative teams for both shows will be announced at a later date.

As previously reported, a concert presentation of ¡Cómo el Grinch robó la Navidad!, a world premiere Spanish translation of The Grinch, will be performed November 21-22.

The Old Globe’s holiday celebration will also include the 20th annual, free to the public, Globe Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on the Globe’s Copley Plaza on November 9.