The Exorcist Parody Musical Exorcistic Sets Off-Broadway Run

Exorcistic: The Rock Musical will play an off-Broadway run at the Asylum NYC beginning August 25.

Written by Michael Shaw Fisher, Exorcistic: The Rock Musical is described as a “self-aware parody” about a theater company creating a parody musical of The Exorcist.

The cast features Emma Hunton, Ethan Crystal, Jesse Merlin, Steven Cutts, Michael Shaw Fisher, Leigh Wulff, Jaime Lyn Beatty, Richardson Cisneros-Jones, and Hannah Bonnett. A rotating list of guest performers is expected to include Lance Bass, Nina West, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Evan Rachel Wood, and others.

Exorcistic will be directed by Chadd McMillan and Alli Miller-Fisher, with choreography by Camal Pugh, music direction by Zach Spound, lighting by Marciel Greene, props by Kelly Stavert, costumes by Chadd McMillan, and and Intimacy direction by Rebecca Reaney.

Of a Los Angeles production in 2023, TheaterMania’s critic said “Emma Hunton, who played the possessed Regan, led the ensemble to a gory, hysterical conclusion.”