The 20 Most Romantic Musical Theater Songs

Sing these to your beloved on Valentine’s Day.

Can you feel the love tonight? We certainly can!

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, we asked you, our beloved readers, what your favorite romantic show tunes are, and these were the most commented!

1. “One Second and a Million Miles” – The Bridges of Madison County

Readers mentioned practically the entire score of Jason Robert Brown’s musical adaptation of Robert James Waller’s romance novel and subsequent film, but we’ve selected “One Second and a Million Miles” as the standout.

2. “If I Loved You” – Carousel

The hesitancy and excitement of new love carry the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical through its dips and peaks.

3. “If Ever I Would Leave You” – Camelot

It’s one of the most beloved ballads from the Lerner and Loewe musical for a reason. Listen to Jordan Donica, who played Lancelot in the recent Broadway revival, sing it below.

4. “Only Us” – Dear Evan Hansen

Pasek and Paul’s musical about a white lie that gets way out of hand might not be top of mind when you’re thinking about Broadway romance, but the melancholic spark between Evan and Zoe is undeniable.

5. “Do You Love Me?” – Fiddler on the Roof

Young love tends to get the spotlight when it comes to Broadway romance, but here’s a duet between that old married couple, Tevye and Golde.

6. “All I’ve Ever Known” – Hadestown

Anaïs Mitchell penned a number for Eurydice and Orpheus that is so romantic, it’s a stab to the heart every time.

7. “Say It Somehow” – The Light in the Piazza

This act one closer sees Clara and Fabrizio trying to put their emotions into words. Sing it to your crush!

8. “Suddenly, Seymour” – Little Shop of Horrors

That realization that the person for you has been by your side the whole time! We adore hearing Seymour and Audrey’s love build with the number.

9. “Come What May” – Moulin Rouge!

This iconic tune from Baz Luhrmann film about forbidden love, and the following stage adaptation, needs little to no introduction!

10. “On The Street Where You Live” – My Fair Lady This bright, breezy number captures the essence of a lovestruck youngster. 11. “Something To Believe In” – Newsies This hopeful number between Katherine and Jack shows the power of meeting somebody by chance, at exactly the right time. 12. “People Will Say We’re In Love” – Oklahoma! Their attraction is palpable, even as Laurey and Curly ask each other to hide it–but we all know what happens in the end! 13. “Falling Slowly” – Once This indie number is soft and gentle, but absolutely stirring. 14. “Loving You” – Passion Loving this Sondheim number is not a choice, it’s who I am. 15. “All I Ask of You” – The Phantom of the Opera It isn’t just the song, a declaration of love between Christine Daaé and Raoul de Chagny that is romantic, or the building crescendo. This song takes place on the rooftop of the Paris Opera House! Oh la la. 16. “I’ll Cover You – Reprise” – Rent Following Angel’s death, Collins reprises the number the couple sang when they first met. It’s heartbreaking. 17. “Some Enchanted Evening” – South Pacific Another Rodgers and Hammerstein number makes the list! This ballad has Emile de Becque experiencing love at first sight.

18. “You Matter to Me” – Waitress

While Jenna and Dr. Pomatter’s meet-cute isn’t the most conventional, we can’t help but feel charmed.

19. “One Hand, One Heart” – West Side Story

A large majority of this list could’ve come from the Leonard Bernstein-Stephen Sondheim musical, but we’ve landed on “One Hand, One Heart” – which is sung by Maria and Tony as they pledge their love for each other.