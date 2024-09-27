10 Musical Theater Songs That Make Us Cry

Really good theater should move you. And often, that comes in the form of a good cry.

Whether it’s the music, the lyrics, the sentiment, or a combination of all three, many songs in musicals can stir up emotions, both in and out of context. We asked our faithful readers about the songs that move them to tears. Here are the 10 most-mentioned numbers:

“Bring Him Home” – Les Misérables

Les Misérables abounds with tearjerkers, but the crème de la crème is “Bring Him Home,” a prayer soaringly sung by Jean Valjean for Marius’s safe return to Cosette.

“Children Will Listen” – Into the Woods

The final song of Stephen Sondheim’s Into The Woods is a cautionary tale. It gives audiences a moment for reflection on the woods and their own happily ever after (or lack thereof).

“For Good” – Wicked

As Elphaba and Glinda bid each other farewell, their duet reflects on the friendship that has changed them for good in both senses of the phrase.

“It’s Quiet Uptown” – Hamilton

“It’s Quiet Uptown” follows Alexander and Eliza Hamilton as they try to process the loss of their son, Philip. It is partially told from the perspective of outsiders peering in at “the unimaginable”.

“Me and the Sky” – Come From Away

After interviewing Beverley Bass for Come From Away, composers Irene Sankoff and David Hein had the bones to “Me and the Sky”. It starts as a soaring number full of hope and determination as Bass becomes the first female pilot for American Airlines. The terror of the September 11th attacks bring the song to sad contemplation.

“So Big / So Small” – Dear Evan Hansen

A comforting moment between mother and son, “So Big / So Small” truly does take a small, quiet moment in the musical and makes a big impact. As Evan remembers his dad leaving the family home, Heidi, accompanied by a simple guitar chord, tenderly reassures him that she isn’t going anywhere.

“Somewhere” – West Side Story

Leonard Bernstein’s dreamlike number is often aptly performed as part of a ballet sequence before being reprised and repeated throughout the second act. Stephen Sondheim’s lyrics ache for a quiet, calm place to spend time together — something that resonated in the 1950s and still does today.

“Tell Me It’s Not True” – Blood Brothers

As Willy Russell’s epic concludes, we hear Mrs. Johnstone’s pained swan song, as the lies of her past catch up with her and her family. We all know it’s coming from the start, but it’s still devastating.

“Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again” – The Phantom of the Opera

Christine’s song for her father is particularly haunting as it goes through the processes of grief — anger, sadness, and hope. The three emotions collide in an Andrew Lloyd Webber swirl.

“You’ll Never Walk Alone” – Carousel

The stirring, yet comforting Rodgers and Hammerstein number has become an anthem for theatre fans, soccer fans, medical staff, and more, thanks to its famed covers by Gerry and the Pacemakers, Elvis Presley, and others.

With hundreds of comments, we couldn’t possibly have listed all of the great numbers! Let us know what we left out and why this is an egregious omission here.