Sutton Foster to Star as Loretta Lynn in Coal Miner's Daughter

Sam Gold will direct the new musical, now in development, with music production by Jeanine Tesori.

The music and life story of Loretta Lynn will be celebrated and depicted in a new stage musical, Coal Miner’s Daughter, starring Tony Award winner Sutton Foster.

Sam Gold will direct, with music production by Jeanine Tesori. Gold and Tesori last worked together on the Tony Award-winning musical Fun Home.

Loretta Lynn’s manager, producer, and daughter, Patsy Lynn, and longtime adviser, Nancy Russell, will act as consulting producers. The producing team includes Broadway veterans Kristin Caskey, Mike Isaacson, Bee Carrozzini, and ATG Entertainment.

Released on March 7, 1980, the film Coal Miner’s Daughter received seven Academy Award nominations including Best Picture and Best Writing. Sissy Spacek won the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role.