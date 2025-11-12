Sting and Shaggy Will Star in The Last Ship Revival at the Metropolitan Opera

Sting wrote the music and lyrics for the musical, which features a new book by Barney Norris.

The Metropolitan Opera will present a New York revival of Sting’s musical The Last Ship, running June 9-14 after engagements in Amsterdam (January 14-February 1), Paris (February 18-March 7,), and Brisbane (April 9-May 3).

The Last Ship is about a community of shipbuilders in the northeast of England, rooted in Sting’s childhood in the British shipbuilding town of Wallsend. Sting will play Jackie White, the shipyard’s foreman whose health is failing just as his leadership is needed most, with his longtime collaborator Shaggy in the role of the Ferryman.

The original production of The Last Ship premiered in Chicago in 2014, followed by a Broadway run the same year. This revised edition features a new book by Barney Norris, inspired by a book by Lorne Campbell, based on the original book by John Logan and Brian Yorkey.

This production is directed by Leo Warner and features set and video design by 59 Studio, set and props design by Jenny Melville, costume design by Loren Elstein, lighting design by Adam Bassett, sound design by Tom Gibbons, animation direction by Matt Taylor, choreography by Rebecca Howell, video design by Benjamin Pearcy, musical supervision and orchestrations by Rob Mathes, and music direction and co-orchestrations by Richard John.

The cast also includes Declan Bennett as Gideon, Lauren Samuels as Meg, Annette McLaughlin as Peggy White, Marc Akinfolarin, Cassiopeia Berkeley-Agyepong, Matt Beveridge, Joe Caffrey, Mathew Braig, Matthew Gent, Llandyll Gove, Lou Henry, Hannah Richardson, Gabriella Stylianou, Emma Thornett, and Kevin Yates.