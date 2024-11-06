Film News

Stephen Schwartz to Appear in Wicked Movie

The Wizard will see him now!

Tanyel Gumushan

| New York |

November 6, 2024

Stephen Schwartz
Stephen Schwartz, © Tricia Baron

Wicked composer Stephen Schwartz has a small, but important, cameo in the upcoming film.

People Magazine has printed confirmation that Schwartz, who also wrote the music for shows including Pippin and Godspell, will be spotted in Oz.

He plays the Emerald City guard, who announces to Elphaba (played by Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (played by Ariana Grande) that “the wizard will see them now” during the “One Short Day” sequence.

Fans were quick to delight at the news and accompanying still from the film, as the special Wicked edition of the magazine reported: “His is one of the film’s many cameos, which are too delightfully surprising to spoil here.”

Joining Erivo and Grande in the much-anticipated big-screen adaptation are Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Tony nominee Ethan Slater as Boq, Marissa Bode as Nessarose, Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz, and Peter Dinklage as Dr. Dillamond. Jon M. Chu directs the two-part property.

Based on the hit novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire, Wicked tells the story of two unlikely university friends in the land of Oz, one destined to become Glinda the Good and the other, the Wicked Witch of the West.

Part one bubbles into cinemas on November 22, while part two was recently brought forward to November 21 2025.

