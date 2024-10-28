TV Special Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises on Wicked Will Air on November 19 on NBC

The special, which airs three days before the film’s release, will include a world premiere scene from Wicked.

Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises on Wicked will air Tuesday, November 19m at 10pm on NBC, three days prior to the Wicked’s worldwide release on November 22. A celebration of the Universal Pictures’ film directed by Jon M. Chu and starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, the special will also stream on Peacock starting on November 20.

Filmed on the movie’s Emerald City set, Defying Gravity will include stars Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, and Marissa Bode sharing personal memories, intimate video diaries, and secrets about the making of the film. The special will also include the world premiere of a scene from the movie.

Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises on Wicked is produced by Monkey, part of Universal International Studios, and executive-produced by Rob Bagshaw and Andy Charles Smith for Monkey.