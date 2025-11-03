Spamalot Announces Cast for North American Tour

The cast includes Major Attaway, Sean Bell, Chris Collins-Pisano, and more.

Full casting has been announced for the North American tour of the Tony Award-winning musical comedy Monty Python’s Spamalot, launching at Playhouse Square in Cleveland on Monday, December 1.

The cast includes Major Attaway (Aladdin, Little Shop of Horrors) as King Arthur, Sean Bell (Harmony) as Sir Robin, Chris Collins-Pisano (Forbidden Broadway) as Sir Lancelot, Ellis C Dawson III (Hamilton) as Sir Bedevere, Leo Roberts (Les Misérables) as Sir Galahad, Amanda Robles as the Lady of the Lake, Blake Segal as Patsy, and Steven Telsey (Harmony) as the Historian/Prince Herbert.

The cast also includes Lindsay Lee Alhady, Delaney Benson, Jack Brewer, Connor Coughlin, L’ogan J’ones, Graham Keen, Claire Kennard, Ben Lanham, Nathaniel Mahone, Maddie Mossner, Emilie Renier, Mark Tran Russ, and Meridien Terrell.

The creative team includes scenic and projection designer Paul Tate dePoo III, costume designer Jen Caprio, lighting designer Cory Pattak, sound designers Kai Harada and Haley Parcher, wig designer Tom Watson, and music supervisor John Bell. Jonathan Gorst is the musical director/conductor.

Spamalot, featuring a book and lyrics by Eric Idle and music by John Du Prez and Idle, originally opened on Broadway in 2005. The 2023 Broadway revival, directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes, launches its North American tour, stopping in more than 30 cities in its first year including Los Angeles, Seattle, Denver, Atlanta, Houston, and more.

