Soho Rep to Present World Premiere of Downtown Theater Artist Anne Gridley's Watch Me Walk

Obie winner Eric Ting directs.

Linda Buchwald

Linda Buchwald

| New York City |

November 20, 2025

Key art for Watch Me Walk

Soho Rep presents the world premiere of Anne Gridley’s Watch Me Walk, a work commissioned by Soho Rep, January 14, 2026-February 8, 2026, with an official opening night on January 26, at the Peter Jay Sharp Theater at Playwrights Horizons.

Directed by two-time Obie Award winner Eric Ting (The Comeuppance) and written and performed by two-time Obie Award winner Gridley (founding company member of Nature Theater of Oklahoma, Life & Times), with choreography by Asli Bulbul, Watch Me Walk is presented in association with the 2026 Under the Radar Festival.

Watch Me Walk is a play that is part observational comedy, part bonkers family history, and part critique of our trainwreck of a healthcare system, about Gridley’s experiences since being diagnosed with Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia (HSP), a rare degenerative neurological disease which her mother and grandmother also had.

The cast includes Alex Gibson (Pirates! the Penzance Musical) and Keith Johnson, performing alongside Gridley.

The creative team also includes scenic designer Jian Jung, costume designer Lux Haac, lighting designer Kate McGee, sound and video designer Tei Blow, original song composer Noah Lethbridge, and props supervisor Thomas Jenkeleit.

