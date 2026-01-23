Sky Lakota-Lynch Sets Final Performance in The Outsiders

Lakota-Lynch has been with the project the longest out of any other cast member.

On Sunday, March 15, Tony nominee Sky Lakota-Lynch will play his final performance as Johnny Cade in the Broadway production of The Outsiders. New casting will be announced at a later date.

The original Broadway cast member with the longest association with The Outsiders, Lakota-Lynch began his journey with the project in 2019. He originated the role during the pre-Broadway world premiere at La Jolla Playhouse in 2023 and has participated in key workshops during the show’s development. He earned a Tony nomination for his performance.

Winner of the 2024 Tony Award for Best Musical, The Outsiders is based on the novel by S.E. Hinton, telling the story of Ponyboy Curtis, his best friend Johnny Cade, their Greaser family of “outsiders,” and their affluent rivals, the Socs. It is currently playing on Broadway at the Jacobs Theatre.

The Outsiders features a book by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, orchestration, and arrangements by Justin Levine, choreography by Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman, and direction by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor. Music direction and additional orchestrations are by Matt Hinkley.

The Outsiders features scenography by AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian, costume design by Sarafina Bush, lighting design by Brian MacDevitt, sound design by Cody Spencer, projection design by Hana S. Kim, special effects design by Jeremy Chernick and Lillis Meeh, hair and wig design by Alberto “Albee” Alvarado, and makeup design by Tishonna Ferguson. The sound effects specialist is Taylor Bense. The creative consultant is Jack Viertel.