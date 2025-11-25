Silence of the Lambs Stage Play Sets 2026 Debut

A stage adaptation of The Silence of the Lambs will debut next August in Leicester, England.

Inspired by the Thomas Harris novel and written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Gina Gionfriddo (Becky Shaw), the play will be directed by Nikolai Foster.

In The Silence of the Lambs, FBI trainee Clarice Starling meets with psychiatrist and cannibalistic serial killer Hannibal Lecter in the hope that his insight will help catch a murderer known as Buffalo Bill. First published in 1988, the property is most famous for its film version, starring Anthony Hopkins and Jodie Foster.

Casting will be announced at a later date. The initial run is August 1-15, 2026, ahead of a tour of the United Kingdom and Ireland through 2027.