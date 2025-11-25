TheaterMania Logo white orange
Silence of the Lambs Stage Play Sets 2026 Debut

Becky Shaw playwright GIna Gionfriddo pens this adaptation of Thomas Harris’s novel.

David Gordon

David Gordon

| United Kingdom |

November 25, 2025

The initial artwork for The Silence of the Lambs
(image provided by the production)

A stage adaptation of The Silence of the Lambs will debut next August in Leicester, England.

Inspired by the Thomas Harris novel and written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Gina Gionfriddo (Becky Shaw), the play will be directed by Nikolai Foster.

In The Silence of the Lambs, FBI trainee Clarice Starling meets with psychiatrist and cannibalistic serial killer Hannibal Lecter in the hope that his insight will help catch a murderer known as Buffalo Bill. First published in 1988, the property is most famous for its film version, starring Anthony Hopkins and Jodie Foster.

Casting will be announced at a later date. The initial run is August 1-15, 2026, ahead of a tour of the United Kingdom and Ireland through 2027.

