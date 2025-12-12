Sierra Boggess, Norm Lewis, Adam Jacobs to Star in Monte Cristo Musical Off-Broadway

A star-studded cast will lead the world premiere of the new musical Monte Cristo, running March 12-April 5 at the York Theatre, located at the Theatre at St. Jean’s.

Written by Peter Kellogg and Stephen Weiner, the musical is based on the novel by Alexandre Dumas. Direction is by Peter Flynn, music direction and orchestrations are by David Hancock Turner, and choreography is by Marcos Santana.

This musical adaptation of The Count of Monte Cristo stars Adam Jacobs as Edmund, Sierra Boggess as Mercedes, Norm Lewis as Villefort, Karen Ziemba as Carconte/Lucrezia Borgia, James Judy as Danglars, Stephanie Jae Park as Haydee, Danny Rutigliano as Caderrousse/Abbe, Eliseo Roman as Morrell, and Daniel Yearwood as Fernand.

The production features scenic design by Anne Mundell, costume design by Zoë Sienna Allen, sound design by Joanna Lynne Staub, and lighting design by Alan E. Edwards.