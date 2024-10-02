Shannon Purser, George Salazar, Nicole Parker, and More Join Cheyenne Jackson and Kevin Cahoon in La Cage

Ryan J. Haddad, Michael McDonald, El Beh, and Shea Diamond also join the cast.

Danny Feldman, producing artistic director of Pasadena Playhouse, the State Theater of California and recipient of the 2023 Regional Theatre Tony Award, has announced the full cast for its upcoming production of La Cage aux Folles. Directed by Sam Pinkleton (Oh, Mary!), with book by Harvey Fierstein (Kinky Boots) and music and lyrics by Jerry Herman (Hello, Dolly!), based on the play by Jean Poiret, La Cage aux Folles runs November 12-December 15.

As previously announced, the cast of La Cage aux Folles is led by Cheyenne Jackson (Xanadu) as Georges and Tony nominee Kevin Cahoon (Shucked) as Albin.

Joining them are Ryan J. Haddad (Dark Disabled Stories) as Jean-Michel, Shannon Purser (Stranger Things) as Anne, George Salazar (Be More Chill) as Jacob, Michael McDonald (MADtv) as Edouard Dindon/M. Renaud, Nicole Parker (Titanique) as Marie Dindon/Mme. Renaud, El Beh as Francis, and Shea Diamond as Jacqueline.

The cast is completed by Kay Bebe Queue, Cody Brunelle-Potter, Salina EsTitties, Rhoyle Ivy King, Ellen Soraya Nikbakht, Suni Jade Reid, and Paul Vogt as Les Cagelles.

The full creative team includes music director Darryl Archibald, choreographer Ani Taj, scenic designer David Zinn, costume designer David Reynoso, lighting designer Stacey Derosier, and sound designers Daniel Erdberg and Ursula Kwong Brown.

Pasadena Playhouse will also offer La Cage 101: Behind the Sequins, a special 4-part virtual class taught by Professor Robert W. Schneider, historian of musical theater and queer culture, and featuring special guests Fierstein, Pinkleton, and Feldman.