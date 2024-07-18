Cheyenne Jackson and Kevin Cahoon to Star in La Cage aux Folles at Pasadena Playhouse

Broadway stars Cheyenne Jackson and Kevin Cahoon will star as Georges and Albin in the Pasadena Playhouse production of La Cage aux Folles, which is set to begin previews on November 12 ahead of an official opening night November 17. Performances are slated through December 15.

With a score by Jerry Herman (Hello, Dolly!) and book by Harvey Fierstein (Torch Song Trilogy), La Cage aux Folles is set around the hottest drag club in Saint-Tropez. Georges runs the club and his partner, Albin, is the star attraction. When Georges’s son, Jean-Michel, announces that he is engage to the daughter of a notorious conservative politician, musical comedy gold ensues.

Jackson last appeared on Broadway in the acclaimed revival of Into the Woods. Cahoon was nominated for a Tony Award for his performance as “Peanut” in the Broadway debut of Shucked.

Sam Pinkleton, who helmed the Cole Escola comedy Oh, Mary!, which recently opened on Broadway, directs the production.

The full creative team includes music direction by Darryl Archibald, choreography by Ani Taj, scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by David Reynoso, lighting design by Stacey Derosier, and sound design by Daniel Erdberg and Ursula Kwong Brown.