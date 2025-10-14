Set and Costume Designer Tony Walton Auction to Include Designs, Set Models, and More

The auction takes place November 4-6 at Willow Auction House in Lincoln Park, New Jersey.

Willow Auction House presents Behind the Curtain: The Tony Walton Collection, a three-day single-owner sale honoring the life and legacy of Oscar- and Tony-winning set and costume designer Tony Walton, who died in 2022 at the age of 87.

Taking place November 4-6, the auction features more than 700 lots spanning Walton’s seven-decade career across Broadway, film, ballet, and opera.

Walton won the Oscar in 1979 for his production design of Bob Fosse’s All That Jazz. He also earned Oscar nominations for his work on Mary Poppins (1964), starring his then-wife Julie Andrews, Murder on the Orient Express (1974), and The Wiz (1978).

His Broadway credits included A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (1962), Pippin (1973), The House of Blue Leaves (1986), Guys and Dolls (1992), and Chicago (1975).

The bidding begins daily at 11am at Willow Auction House in Lincoln Park, as well as by phone or online.

The first day will focus on Walton’s early career from the 1950s-1980 and will include Early Slade School designs, Playbill caricatures, and The Wiz production sketchbook. Day two, focusing on 1981-2018, will include set models and artwork for Sophisticated Ladies, The Real Thing, Guys and Dolls, A Christmas Carol, and Annie Get Your Gun. Day three will focus on his personal collection of Playbills, posters, awards, artwork, signed books, collaborations with Julie Andrews and Emma Walton Hamilton, and more.

Click here for the full catalogue.