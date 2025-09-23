See Photos of Madeline Brewer and Thomas Doherty as Audrey and Seymour in Little Shop

Brewer is known for The Handmaid’s Tale and Doherty for Disney’s Descendants franchise.

Get a first look as Emmy Award nominee Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’s Tale, Orange Is the New Black) as Audrey and Thomas Doherty (Descendants 2, Gossip Girl) as Seymour in their New York stage debuts in Little Shop of Horrors at the Westside Theatre.

Also in the cast are Drama Desk nominee Jeremy Kushnier as Dr. Orin Scrivello DDS, Tony Award nominee Reg Rogers as Mushnik, Major Attaway as the Voice of Audrey II, Christine Wanda as Ronnette, Salome Smith as Crystal, and Morgan Ashley Bryant as Chiffon, as well as Teddy Yudain, Jonothon Lyons, Mecca Hicks, Aveena Sawyer, Jeff Sears, Noel MacNeal, Johnny Newcomb, Jon Riddleberger, David Colston Corris, Bryan Fenkart, Alloria Frayser, Christopher Swan, and Chani Maisonet.