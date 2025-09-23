TheaterMania Logo white orange
Photo Flash

See Photos of Madeline Brewer and Thomas Doherty as Audrey and Seymour in Little Shop

Brewer is known for The Handmaid’s Tale and Doherty for Disney’s Descendants franchise.

Linda Buchwald

Linda Buchwald

| Off-Broadway |

September 23, 2025

Madeline Brewer and Thomas Doherty (© Emilio Madrid)
Madeline Brewer and Thomas Doherty
(© Emilio Madrid)

Get a first look as Emmy Award nominee Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’s Tale, Orange Is the New Black) as Audrey and Thomas Doherty (Descendants 2, Gossip Girl) as Seymour in their New York stage debuts in Little Shop of Horrors at the Westside Theatre.

Thomas Doherty, Madeline Brewer, Reg Rogers, and Jeremy Kushnier (© Emilio Madrid)
Thomas Doherty, Madeline Brewer, Reg Rogers, and Jeremy Kushnier
(© Emilio Madrid)

Also in the cast are Drama Desk nominee Jeremy Kushnier as Dr. Orin Scrivello DDS, Tony Award nominee Reg Rogers as Mushnik, Major Attaway as the Voice of Audrey II, Christine Wanda as Ronnette, Salome Smith as Crystal, and Morgan Ashley Bryant as Chiffon, as well as Teddy Yudain, Jonothon Lyons, Mecca Hicks, Aveena Sawyer, Jeff Sears, Noel MacNeal, Johnny Newcomb, Jon Riddleberger, David Colston Corris, Bryan Fenkart, Alloria Frayser, Christopher Swan, and Chani Maisonet.

Thomas Doherty (© Emilio Madrid)
Thomas Doherty
(© Emilio Madrid)
Thomas Doherty and Madeline Brewer (© Emilio Madrid)
Thomas Doherty and Madeline Brewer
(© Emilio Madrid)

