Scott Bakula Joins Ariana DeBose in The Baker's Wife

Classic Stage Company (CSC) has announced that Golden Globe winner Scott Bakula (Quantum Leap) will star in The Baker’s Wife as Aimable Castagnet, the baker, alongside the previously announced Ariana DeBose, who will play Genevieve, his wife.

Directed by Gordon Greenberg (The Heart of Rock and Roll), The Baker’s Wife will run October 23–December 14, with an opening night set for November 11, at CSC’s Lynn F. Angelson Theater.

Bakula made his Broadway debut in 1983, starring as Joe DiMaggio in Marilyn: An American Fable. He received a Tony nomination in 1988 for the Broadway musical Romance/Romance. He most recently appeared on the New York stage off-Broadway in The Connector last year. He has also previously appeared in The Baker’s Wife as Dominique in a production at the Cincinnati Playhouse in 1980.

Bakula’s other television credits include NCIS: New Orleans, Behind the Candelabra, and Looking.

Based on the film La Femme du Boulanger by Marcel Pagnol and Jean Giono, the 1976 musical The Baker’s Wife features a book by Tony Award winner Joseph Stein (Fiddler on the Roof) and music and lyrics by Oscar, Grammy, and Tony Award winner Stephen Schwartz (Wicked).

Additional casting and full creative team will be announced at a later date.