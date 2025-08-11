Oscar Winner Ariana DeBose to Star in Classic Stage Company's The Baker's Wife

The 1976 musical features a book by Joseph Stein and music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz.

Classic Stage Company (CSC) announced that Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) will star in The Baker’s Wife as Geneviève. The Baker’s Wife will run from October 23–December 14, with an opening night set for November 11, at CSC’s Lynn F. Angelson Theater.

The 1976 musical has never received a full-scale production in New York City. Featuring a book by Tony Award winner Joseph Stein (Fiddler on the Roof) and music and lyrics by Oscar, Grammy, and Tony Award winner Stephen Schwartz (Wicked), The Baker’s Wife is based on the film La Femme du Boulanger by Marcel Pagnol and Jean Giono. This production is directed by Gordon Greenberg (The Heart of Rock and Roll).

DeBose’s other film and television credits include Love Hurts, Argylle, and Disney’s Wish, Schmigadoon!, and Ryan Murphy’s The Prom. Stage credits include Summer: The Donna Summer Musical and Hamilton.

Additional casting and full creative team will be announced at a later date.