Sarah Silverman’s The Bedwetter to Have Arena Stage Run

The musical features a score by the comedian and the late Adam Schlesinger.

Sarah Silverman’s bio-musical The Bedwetter will get a new production at Arena Stage, running January 31-March 16.

Written by the actor/comedian and Joshua Harmon, with songs by Silverman and the late Adam Schlesinger, The Bedwetter is directed by Anne Kauffman, with choreography by Danny Mefford and creative consultation by David Yazbek. Silverman, Harmon, Kauffman, and Yazbek collaborated on the show’s world premiere run at the Atlantic Theatre Company in 2022. Schlesinger, frontman of Fountains of Wayne, died of Covid at the age of 52 in 2020.

Inspired by Silverman’s memoir, the show follows 10-year-old Sarah as she contends with a new school, her parents’ divorce, and the embarrassing secret of the title. Of the Atlantic run, our critic called the show “hilarious and filthy.”

Casting for the Arena run will be announced in the coming months; the off-Broadway production was headlined by Zoe Glick as Sarah, Caissie Levy and Darren Goldstein as her parents, and Bebe Neuwirth as her nana.