Sam Clemmett to Join Jefferson Mays in Amadeus at Pasadena Playhouse

The full cast and creative team has been announced for Pasadena Playhouse’s upcoming production of Peter Shaffer’s Amadeus, directed by Tony Award winner Darko Tresnjak (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder), running February 11, 2026-March 8, 2026.

Sam Clemmett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child original Broadway and West End cast) will star as Mozart alongside Tony Award nominee Lauren Worsham (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder) as Constanze and previously announced Tony Award winner Jefferson Mays (I Am My Own Wife) as Salieri.

Joining them are Kenajuan Bentley (Shrinking) as Van Swieten, Jared Andrew Bybee (South Pacific national tour) as Cook/Major-Domo, Jennifer Chang (The Dispute) as Venticelli, Matthew Patrick Davis (Side Show) as Joseph ll, Michelle Allie Drever as Katherine Cavaileri/Soprano, Alaysha Fox as Theresa Salieri/Soprano, Matthew Henerson as Count Johann Kilian Von Strack, John Lavelle (The Royale) as Orsini-Rosenberg, Brent Schindele (The Sound of Music national tour) as Chef/Pianist/Harpsichordist, and Hilary Ward (Primary Trust) as Venticelli.

Amadeus is about the rivalry between composers Antonio Salieri, the court’s celebrated musician, and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, the vulgar prodigy whose brilliance threatens everything Salieri holds dear.

The creative team includes scenic designer Alexander Dodge, Tony-winning costume designer Linda Cho, hair/wig/makeup designer Will Vicari, lighting designer Pablo Santiago, sound designer Jane Shaw, projection designer Aaron Rhyne, and intimacy consultant Sasha Nicolle Smith.