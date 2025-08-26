TheaterMania Logo white orange
Sally Struthers Joins Cast of An Old-Fashioned Family Murder at George Street

Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

| New Jersey |

August 26, 2025

George Street Playhouse has announced that two-time Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Sally Struthers (All in the Family, Gilmore Girls) will play Mrs. Peck in its fall production of An Old-Fashioned Family Murder by Tony Award winner Joe DiPietro (Memphis).

Directed by Larry Raben, An Old-Fashioned Family Murder will run October 14-November 2, with an opening on October 17, at George Street Playhouse in New Brunswick.

On a dark and stormy night, a once-grand estate becomes the stage for a chilling crime in this comic mystery. When a pompous writer spills a family secret, tensions turn to murder, and every guest, including a sharp-eyed widow, a smooth-talking fiancé, and a jealous daughter, is a suspect.

The rest of the cast and creative team will be announced at a later date.

