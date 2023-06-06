Roman Banks to Star in the National Tour of MJ

Banks was last seen on Broadway in Dear Evan Hansen.

Producers Lia Vollack, John Branca, and John McClain announced today that Broadway veteran Roman Banks will take on the title role in the touring production of MJ, launching in Chicago this August.

“I am extremely excited that the incredibly talented Roman Banks will soon be dazzling audiences across America as Michael Jackson in MJ,” said the musical’s director and choreographer Christopher Wheeldon in a statement. “Roman is a stunning performer, and we are lucky to have him leading the company on our first National Tour.”

Banks made his Broadway debut in Dear Evan Hansen. and went on to have a featured role in in the Disney Plus series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Full tour casting will be announced at a later date.

With a book by Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ tells the story of Michael Jackson (right up to the 1992 Dangerous tour) using Jackson’s ever-popular music: “ABC,” “Beat It,” “Smooth Criminal,” and “Thriller” are all featured in production numbers by Wheeldon.

The national tour will open at Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre, running from August 1-September 2 with an official press night set for August 9. For the full tour calendar, click here.